(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)
Oppenheimer reiterated its optimistic outlook on Amazon's stock, which the firm sees climbing more than 25% in the next year as the coronavirus pandemic fuels e-commerce.
Amazon shares are up about 4.8% this week, trading around $1,870 per share.
© 2020 CNBC LLC. All Rights Reserved. A Division of NBCUniversal
Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. Global Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.