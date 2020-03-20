European stocks advance as monetary and fiscal measures mount; Stoxx 600 up 3.5%

European markets bounced Friday morning after a volatile week, as central banks and governments around the world adopt a "whatever it takes" approach to mitigating the economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 3.5% in early trade, with travel and leisure stocks surging 8.7% to lead gains after oil prices enjoyed their strongest day ever on Thursday. All sectors and major bourses traded firmly in positive territory.
The Bank of England on Wednesday became the latest central bank to launch a substantial bond-buying program and issue further emergency cuts to interest rates, following similar moves by the European Central Bank, the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan, while governments across major economies have begun to open the fiscal taps.
Global stock markets have begun to edge off their multi-year lows in the past 24 hours, with the Dow rising by 100 points stateside and Asia-Pacific markets climbing during afternoon trade, led by 4.29% gains for South Korea's Kospi.
However, the dollar is enjoying its strongest week since the financial crisis and hammering currencies around the world, as investors continue a dash to cash in anticipation of a possible global recession.
Europe has now become the epicenter of the global coronavirus pandemic, with Italy's death toll surpassing that of China, where the virus originated, and cases rising exponentially across the continent.
In corporate news, airlines continue to be crushed by falling demand amid the outbreak and associated border shutdowns. German carrier Lufthansa has grounded most of its fleet, and on Thursday warned that the industry may not survive the pandemic without government bailouts.
Virgin Money U.K. shares surged 33%, while SSP Group, Wood Group and Osram Licht all added more than 24% as the stocks that took the biggest losses over the past week began a resurgence.
British retailer W.H. Smith jumped 20%, rebounding from a heavy run of losses after warning of the significant impact of the coronavirus to its businesses.
At the bottom of the European benchmark, British quality assurance company Intertek slid 6.3%.