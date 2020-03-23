Why some women may take an extra financial hit from the coronavirus pandemic

When it comes to finances, it is women who will take the biggest hit from the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new report by PayScale.

With many schools closed, women are the ones who tend to take time away from work to care for their children, as well as elderly parents or family members who are at risk or confined.

When they seek to return to work, they'll receive an offer that is 7% less than a candidate who is currently employed when applying for the same position, PayScale's 2020 State of the Gender Pay Gap report said.

"The coronavirus pandemic has really exposed these cultural faults with our economic system," said Sudarshan Sampath, PayScale's director of research.

For those women returning to the workforce, "there is a strong likelihood they will not get rehired or they'll come back on reduced terms," he said.

Even if women aren't taking time away to help out their family, they may have lost their job due to business shutdowns caused by COVID-19.

"Women are over-represented in the low-paid service economy jobs that are really getting slammed right now with layoffs," said Emily Martin, vice president of education and workplace justice at the National Women's Law Center.

They are less able to weather that job loss without real harm because they are typically paid less than men in the same occupation.

"That means hundreds of thousands of dollars lost in the wage gap that is not available as a nest egg to families in this time of crisis," Martin pointed out.

Taking time away from work has long been a contributing factor to the gender wage gap. Women are now earning 81 cents for every $1 earned by a man, according to PayScale. That is the ratio of median earnings of all women to all men.

When looking at the controlled pay gap — the disparity in pay for men and women doing the same work — women earned 98 cents to the men's dollar. That equates to women earning $80,000 less for doing the same work as men over a 40-year career, according to the report.