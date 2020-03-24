Stock market live updates: Dow futures up 900, 'limit up,' hope for a stimulus deal

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United States, March 18, 2020.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world has surpassed 387,000 with deaths breaking above 16,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S. alone, cases have shot up to more than 46,000 while deaths total nearly 600. Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee issued a stay-at-home order on Monday to curb the virus outbreak. In the UK, residents are now in lockdown. — Imbert

President Donald Trump is eager to get U.S. businesses operating again even as his administration battles the coronavirus and health officials are encouraging Americans to stay home. During a news briefing Monday, Trump vowed, "At some point we're going to open up our country, and it will be fairly soon." Asked whether that would be weeks or months, he said, "I'm not looking at months." The U.S. has seen 46,450 coronavirus cases so far and nearly 600 deaths. – Cox

Stocks are set to rally as optimism rose that a fiscal stimulus deal could be reached as soon as Tuesday. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 930 points, or 5%, hitting the so-called "limit up" levels, the upper trading curb mandated by the exchange to tame volatility. Contracts on the S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 were also up 5% and "limit up." The S&P 500 SPDR ETF was up 5.3% in premarket trading.

The premarket moves followed another painful day for stocks with the Dow hitting its lowest closing level since November 2016 and wiping out its Trump-era gains briefly.