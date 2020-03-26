What to watch today: Dow set to drop after first back-to-back gains since February

The Democratic-controlled House is scheduled to take up the Senate coronavirus relief bill Friday morning. The GOP-controlled Senate unanimously passed the bill, 96-0, a product of days of negotiations with Democrats and the White House. The package includes direct payments to individuals, grants and loans to businesses and more health-care funding. (CNBC)

U.S. coronavirus cases increased to over 69,100 with deaths surpassing 1,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. New York's 33,000 cases are the most of any state by far. New York has seen 366 deaths, nearly triple Washington state's 133 fatalities.



* White House health advisor Fauci says US needs to be prepared for second cycle (CNBC)

* Mark Cuban warns against rushing back to work, says crisis could define brands 'for decades' (CNBC)



President Donald Trump faces a critical test to assert America's leadership in the global coronavirus fight at Thursday's emergency G-20 meeting being held remotely. The U.S. and China have been trading insults, with Trump calling the outbreak the "Chinese virus" and China suggesting the U.S. military brought the virus there. (CNBC)

Italy, which has had the most fatalities of any country, has seen its death toll top 7,500, more than double China's 3,291 fatalities. Italy's total cases of more than 74,300 are approaching the world's infection leader China, which has 81,700 cases. The U.S. has the third most cases. (CNBC)



Spain, with over 49,500 case, saw its death toll of 3,647 exceed that of China as well. Many European countries are closely following Italy's coronavirus data to forecast what trajectory their own national outbreaks could take. Global coronavirus cases rose to over 480,000 with 21,570 deaths and more than 115,000 recoveries. (CNBC)

Apple (AAPL) is considering delaying the launch of its next iPhone by months, according to a report in the Nikkei Asian Review. That comes amid supply chain disruptions and falling customer demand due to the virus outbreak. Apple has released a new iPhone in September or October in each year since 2011.



McDonald's (MCD) is pulling its all-day breakfast menu to simplify operations as the coronavirus strains restaurant operations. "We will regularly evaluate the situation and look to move back to our regular menu as soon as possible," according to a statement. The launch of the all-day breakfast menu in 2015 helped fuel McDonald's turnaround. (CNBC)

Rich Williams has stepped down as Groupon (GRPN) CEO and Steve Kenzer has stepped down as COO. Both moves are effective immediately, although the daily deals provider said both remain at Groupon. The company did not comment on the reason for the changes. (Seeking Alpha)