Stock market live updates: Futures down, 3-day win streak in jeopardy, Dow's best week since 1931?

Jerome Powell, chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, speaks during a news conference in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images

This is a live blog. Check back for updates.

7:58 am: UK Prime Minister Johnson tests positive

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He said in a tweet that he is experiencing "mild symptoms" and is self-isolating. He also said he will continue to lead the UK government's response to the virus. — Pound

7:55 am: Trump says the US and China are 'working closely together' in fight against coronavirus

China and the U.S. are aiming to work more closely as the coronavirus continues to spread, leaders of both countries said in a phone call Friday. President Donald Trump said in a tweet that he spoke with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping "in great detail" about the COVID-19 pandemic, which has so far killed more than 24,000 people globally. "China has been through much & has developed a strong understanding of the Virus," Trump said on Twitter. "We are working closely together. Much respect!" - Stevens, Cheng

7:37 am: Stock futures lower, Dow set to drop 600 points at the open

U.S. stock index futures pointed to losses at the open, which would snap stocks' record 3-day win streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was set to open more than 600 points lower for a loss of 2.7%. The S&P 500 was also on track to drop 2.7% at the open, while the Nasdaq was poised for a 2.6% decline. On Thursday the Dow and S&P 500 each gained more than 6%, registering their largest 3-day win streaks since 1931 and 1933, respectively. Stocks got a boost after the Senate passed a $2 trillion economic stimulus bill aimed at mitigating the economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak. The House is expected to vote on the bill later today. Comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell also lifted markets on Thursday. "We still have policy room in other dimensions to support the economy," Powell said on NBC's "TODAY" show. "We're trying to create a bridge from a very strong economy to another place of economic strength." Stocks managed to move higher despite the largest weekly jobless claims number on record. Even with the recent strength, the major averages are still more than 20% below their February all-time high levels.