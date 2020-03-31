Resist the urge to abandon the market: your 401(k) during the coronavirus pandemic

Your 401(k) account may be one of the few places where you were saving for your future.

Now it all seems on hold as market values plummet and the whole world seems uncertain.

Created by a change to the 1978 tax code, the 401(k), as it has come to be known, lets American workers fund an investment account for retirement directly through payroll deductions.

You can save up to $19,500 in your 401(k) in 2020, plus $6,500 in catch-up contributions if you're age 50 and up. If your employer offers a match on contributions, that's even more money for your eventual retirement.

Recent changes stemming from the CARES Act, the stimulus package passed Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump last week, give you greater access to the money before retirement without penalty. However, the easier borrowing or withdrawing is only for those impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Another change to be aware of: Employers might cut back how much matching money they give employees for retirement funds.

It may feel pointless to sock money away into an investment account in a wildly swinging stock market. You also might think it's better to snatch out what's already there. But the market always comes back, experts say — and the company-sponsored investment account is still your ticket to a solid retirement.