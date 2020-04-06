Airlines slash service more than 90% to coronavirus hotspot NYC

American Airlines on Sunday slashed its flights to the New York City area by more than 90%, the latest carrier to drastically reduce service to the the region, a coronavirus hotspot.

"As coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in New York City and the surrounding region continues to increase, along with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for travel to the area, the demand for flights to the New York area is rapidly evaporating," David Seymour, American's senior vice president of operations, wrote to employees in a memo.

New York area airports are normally among the busiest in the country with some of the most congested airspace, but coronavirus has prompted several carriers to drastically reduce service, leaving the region more isolated.

More than 120,000 people have tested positive for the disease in New York State, more than half of those in New York City, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention just over a week ago urged residents of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to refrain from nonessential domestic travel for 14 days.

Fort Worth, Texas-based American Airlines said it will operate eight departures from New York's LaGuardia Airport, down from about 170 in April 2019. It will also fly three daily flights from John F. Kennedy International Airport, down from around 80 midweek peak departures in the same month last year. And the airline will operate one daily flight to its Charlotte hub and another to its home at Dallas-Fort Worth from Newark Liberty International Airport.

American will operate the newly- reduced schedule through May 6.

Other airlines including United and JetBlue have announced deep cuts to their New York City-area service because of the virus.

United Airlines said Saturday that it is slashing service at its Newark hub from 139 daily flights to just 15, and from New York's LaGuardia Airport from 18 to two daily flights for at least the next three weeks.

"While New York and New Jersey are the primary COVID-19 hotspots today, we will also watch the situation on the ground in stations all across our network and evaluate additional mitigation measures we can take in those locations as well," Greg Hart, United's chief operations officer, wrote to employees on Saturday. United's local employees will continue to be paid with benefits despite the reduction, Hart said.

Spirit Airlines last week would suspend operations at five airports in the tri-state area, including New York's LaGuardia, Newark and Hartford, through at least May 4 because of the CDC warning.



