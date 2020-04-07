Coronavirus live updates: Asia stocks jump on hopes of slowing virus spread, Boris Johnson in intensive care

People wearing protective masks walk through Lu Xun Park in Shanghai, China, on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Qilai Shen | Bloomberg via Getty Images

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates. Global cases: At least 1,341,907.

Global deaths: At least 74,476.

Top 5 countries: United States (366,614), Spain (136,675), Italy (132,547), Germany (102,453), and France (98,959). The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University as of 7:45 a.m. Beijing time. All times below are in Beijing time.

8:20 am: Asia markets jump in early trade

Stocks in Asia jumped in Tuesday morning trade on rising hopes that the spread of the global coronavirus pandemic may have slowed. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 surged 3.09% in early trade while the Topix index gained 2.66%. Over in South Korea, the Kospi rose 2.18%. The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia gained 2.1%. Data over the weekend suggested the number of daily U.S. coronavirus cases is slowing, although it is still too early to determine a lasting trend. Death tolls in some of the world's coronavirus hot spots, including Spain and Italy, also showed signs of easing. — Eustance Huang

8:10 am: Japan's leader Abe says fiscal spending to battle pandemic will total $357 billion

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said fiscal spending under Japan's massive stimulus package to tackle fallout from the coronavirus pandemic will total 39 trillion yen ($357 billion), according to a Reuters report, citing local news agency Jiji. On Monday, Abe said the government will roll out an economic stimulus package worth 108 trillion yen, equal to 20% of economic output, the report said. Reuters reported that the package, to be confirmed by the cabinet on Tuesday, far exceeds the one compiled in the wake of the 2009 financial crisis totaling 56 trillion yen in size, with fiscal spending of 15 trillion yen. — Weizhen Tan All times below are in Eastern time.

7:03 pm: White House health advisor Fauci says we will never get back to 'normal'

The world may never get back to what is considered "normal" before the coronavirus emerged in Wuhan, China a little over three months ago and spread to more than 1.3 million people across the world, White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said. Fauci, in answering a question about whether the world would get back to normal before a vaccine is approved, said we will gradually be able to "function as a society. But you're absolutely right, if you want to get to pre-coronavirus, that might not ever happen in the sense that the threat is there." COVID-19 has spread to almost every country in the world, killing more than 74,000. "When we say getting back to normal we mean something very different from what we're going through right now because right now we are in a very intense mitigation," Fauci said. —Noah Higgins-Dunn

6:45 pm: WHO says there's a global shortfall of 5.9 million nurses as world battles coronavirus pandemic

The World Health Organization is urging countries to create at least 6 million new nursing jobs by 2030 to offset a projected "global shortfall" as health-care workers across the world respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nursing is the largest occupational group in the health-care sector, accounting for roughly 59% of health professions, WHO says. There are just under 28 million nurses worldwide, about 5.9 million short of what the world needs to adequately care for the growing population, according to a new report published Monday from WHO, the International Council of Nurses and Nursing Now. The greatest deficit of nurses is in low- to low-middle income countries in Africa, Southeast Asia, the Eastern Mediterranean region and some parts of Latin America, according to the report, which looked at 191 countries using data between 2013 and 2018. More than 80% of the world's nurses work in countries that account for half of the world's population, according to the report's findings. —Berkeley Lovelace Jr.

6:39 pm: Trump says there's light at the end of the tunnel with vaccine and treatment research

While the coming days in the nation's coronavirus fight look bleak, President Donald Trump gave Americans some reason to hope. "There's tremendous light at the end of the tunnel," he said at a White House press briefing. "Currently, ten different therapeutic agents are in active trials and some are looking incredibly successful," he said. "But they have to go through a process and it's going to be a quick process based on what the FDA told me." He said another 15 potential treatments are working toward clinical trials, "so they're advancing rapidly." Trump echoed comments made earlier Monday by World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who said the research to develop vaccines and treatments to fight the coronavirus has "accelerated at incredible speed." Tedros said more than 70 countries have joined WHO's trial to accelerate research on effective treatments and "about 20 institutions and companies are racing to develop a vaccine." —Noah Higgins-Dunn

3:15 pm: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in intensive care after coronavirus condition 'worsened'