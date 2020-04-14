Coronavirus cases in New York top 200,000 as the outbreak appears to slow

The coronavirus has now infected more than 200,000 people across New York state as the Covid-19 outbreak begins to slow and the country continues to ramp up its testing capacity.

New cases across the state rose by 7,177 on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 202,208, according to New York State Department of Health data gathered as of midnight. Some 10,834 people have died so far, including one child under 10 years old and six kids between 10 and 19, according to the data. One of the kids had diabetes, but the rest didn't have any underlying medical conditions, the data shows.

The state has tested 499,143 people, according to the data, running 20,786 of those tests on Monday. That means that of those tested, 40.5% have tested positive.

On Friday, confirmed cases in New York surpassed 161,807, overtaking that of Spain, Italy, France and Germany. The state has more reported cases than any country outside the U.S, according to Hopkins.

The virus now appears to be slowing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday. He pointed to a flattening of the daily death toll, the stabilizing of the net number of hospitalizations and a drop in the number of people on ventilators as evidence that radical measures such as the shuttering of nonessential businesses have helped to contain the virus.

"We're controlling the spread," Cuomo said at a press conference in Albany. "The worst can be over, and is over, unless we do something reckless."

However, Cuomo later backed off when reporters pressed him on his claim that the worst is over.

"I'm not confident that the worst is over," he said. "The numbers suggest a plateauing, slight increase, but a plateauing which is what the experts have talked about. That's what the numbers say."

On Monday, the governors of New York, New Jersey and four other Northeastern states announced a regional working group to coordinate plans to reopen parts of the economy as soon as it's safe to do so. Calling the region the "Covid corridor," the governors said they would carefully weigh the public health risks before allowing companies to resume operations.