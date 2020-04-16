5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

1. Dow set for a bounce after Wednesday's decline

A man wears a protective mask as he walks past the New York Stock Exchange on the corner of Wall and Broad streets during the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, New York, U.S., March 13, 2020. Lucas Jackson | Reuters

Dow futures were pointing to a nearly 100-point gain at Thursday's open as 5 million more Americans are expected to have filed for first-time jobless claims last week. Record declines in March retail sales and April New York-area manufacturing due of the coronavirus economic halt pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 445 points, or 1.9%, on Wednesday. The S&P 500 fell 2.2% and the Nasdaq lost 1.4%. Weak bank earnings also weighed on the market Wednesday.

2. Most jobs created since Great Recession wiped out

The U.S. economy is just 8 million jobless claims away from wiping out all the jobs created in the 10 years since the Great Recession. The latest claims data for last week is out at 8:30 a.m. ET. In the past three reporting weeks, nearly 16.8 million Americans initiated filings for unemployment insurance.

Since February 2010, the economy created 24.8 million jobs. The ongoing surge in claims has been exacerbated by the expansion of those who can file. The $2.2 trillion federal coronavirus relief bill enacted last month expanded the group to include the self-employed and independent contractors.

3. Last of the major US banks to report earnings

Per-share profits at Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo sagged in the first quarter as they set aside a combined $25.1 billion in loss loan reserves. Morgan Stanley, the last of the big U.S. banks, is set to report quarterly earnings Thursday before-the-bell. Morgan Stanley is expected to have made $1.14 per share on revenue of $9.73 billion in Q1.

4. Democrats, Treasury to continue talks on more small business aid

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (L) and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (R) hold a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, May 22, 2019, following a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House. Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

Staffers for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., are expected to continue talks with the Treasury Department on Thursday about additional coronavirus relief legislation, a senior Democratic aide told CNBC. The talks come as a key component of last month's rescue package — the $349 billion fund for small businesses loans called the Paycheck Protection Program — is quickly being wiped out. By Wednesday evening, $315 billion worth of loans had been approved, a person familiar with the situation told CNBC.

5. Trump says US 'passed peak,' set to talk reopening

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington D.C., on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Stefani Reynolds | CNP | Bloomberg via Getty Images