Canceling plans? Here's how to get a refund

For Americans sheltering at home, life, as they once knew it, is on hold.

Because of the global pandemic, weddings and graduations are postponed, while upcoming conferences, concerts, sporting events and vacations are all canceled.

That has left nearly 4 in 10 adults — or 59 million people — with out-of-pocket costs, according to a new Bankrate.com survey.

Only about one-third of those polled have received or will receive a full refund, Bankrate found. Nearly one-quarter expect to get most of their money back, while another third will only recoup half of their cash or less.

Given the circumstances, many airlines and hotels are relaxing cancellation policies and waiving fees.

However, the type of reimbursement can range from full refunds to travel vouchers for a future trip, depending on the airline, hotel or tour operator.

It can be even more subjective when it comes to sporting or concert tickets. Ticketmaster recently faced a backlash after the company said that, in order to issue refunds, it needs to work with the event venues — but those venues are closed due to the coronavirus.