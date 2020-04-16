US banks have an opportunity to be 'heroes' in the coronavirus crisis, fund manager says

U.S. banks have a huge opportunity to emerge from the coronavirus as "heroes" and "good guys," a fund manager told CNBC on Wednesday.

Speaking to CNBC's "Street Signs Europe," Nick Ford, co-manager of the U.S. Opportunities Fund and U.S. Smaller Companies Fund at Premier Miton Investors, said there was a "big silver lining" for lenders, despite the pandemic piling pressure on their operations.

"Bear in mind that banks are the transmission for the systems getting money to people in difficulty," he said. "I think there's a huge opportunity for the U.S. banking system to come out of this as very much the good guys — as the heroes."

Ford acknowledged that banks were entering "a very difficult period," with the impending economic downturn as a result of the pandemic likely to put pressure on credit card and loan repayments. However, he said lenders would be well-positioned after the crisis if they worked with authorities to help ensure vital funds made it to small firms and consumers that needed them.

"If they can work through the problems they've been having with the SBA (Small Business Administration) in actually getting money to small businesses and consumers, and perhaps be a lot more compassionate in terms of forbearance, forgiving late payments and payments on loans, they can come out of this looking very, very good," he told CNBC.