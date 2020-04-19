Yes to brunch, no to Coachella. Here's how younger Americans plan to spend after the coronavirus crisis

Younger Americans are eager to eat and drink out in public again.

They will, however, likely shy away in large numbers from festivals, sports venues and international trips for a while once conoravirus lockdowns are lifted across the U.S., perhaps preferring to shop online from home while waiting to see how vaccine trials pan out.

That's according to a recent poll of so-called Gen Z and millennial consumers from TruePublic. The Chicago-based research and opinion firm queried Americans ages 16 to 35 about how soon they'd been willing to re-engage in favorite lifestyle activities after the pandemic begins to subside.

The findings could be good news for some industries but spell trouble for others — although TruePublic co-founder and CEO Kaben Clausen offers a caveat.

"We're in the midst of a crisis, so these [results] are how people are answering now," he said. "Psychologically, when you're in the middle of something horrible, you're more likely to say 'no, I'm not going back until the vaccine is out.'"

That said, the study found a greater willingness now among young people to consider gathering in smaller numbers closer to home once stay-at-home orders expire — and a definite reluctance to immediately resume former leisure activities that involve distance and large crowds.

TruePublic found, for example, that 55% of those polled will return to restaurants "as soon as isolation ends," compared to 16% who wait for a few months more before eating out, 13% who will wait until a vaccine is developed and 16% who will wait until "long after a vaccine is out." (Coronavirus vaccine development and deployment reportedly could take up to 18 months.)

Eating out was the only activity a majority of young Americans surveyed were willing to resume immediately, TruePublic found. Most said they'd wait months, or for a vaccine, before returning to movie theaters, travel, gyms, concerts, sporting events or gatherings such as Coachella, Comic-Con or Burning Man (postponed, canceled and going virtual, respectively, this year). See the full results in the chart below.