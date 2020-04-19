Coronavirus-panicked investors may turn to this investment to get the best of both stocks and bonds

One conundrum that some investors face is how to capture the safety of bonds while trying to get in on riskier stock-like returns. Enter convertible bonds. These hybrid investments are corporate-issued bonds that pay interest — generally higher than U.S. Treasury rates but lower than those on regular corporate bonds. After a predetermined length of time — usually four to seven years — or when the company's shares reach a certain price, the convertibles convert to a certain amount of stock. "They give you the opportunity to get upside potential but also downside protection," said Zachary Patzik, a fixed income strategies analyst at Morningstar. "If you look at how the performance has been over the years, it's been a pretty solid stream for investors."

The U.S. convertible bond market is worth about $200 billion, a small slice of the full investing universe. While there are mutual funds and exchange-traded funds that focus on convertibles, other funds or investment managers also use them as part of a broader strategy. Convertible bonds are not without risk. Often, the companies issuing them may have weaker credit ratings, or have generally less immediate financial soundness but good growth potential. Cruise line operator Carnival, for instance, recently issued $1.75 billion in convertible bonds with a 5.75% interest rate. The company has taken a big hit to revenue as the coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic fallout has upended the travel industry. Carnival's stock price has plummeted this year to about $12.50 from above $38, a drop of about 75%.