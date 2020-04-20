Op-ed: How to boost your chances of landing a job in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak

Peopleimages.com | Getty Images

With 5.245 million more Americans filing first-time claims for unemployment insurance last week, it shows that the damage to the U.S. labor market is continuing to be deep and far-reaching. The new filings bring the crisis total to just over 22 million, nearly wiping out all the job gains since the Great Recession. Unemployment is not in and of itself a new phenomenon. I know. I lost my communications job during the Great Recession and spent two years fighting my way back, applying to companies that had frozen their hiring or were swarmed with applicants just like myself. As a result, I built my own company. Over the past eight years, I acquired dozens of clients across a number of industries, from technology and hospitality to health care and consumer goods. But within three days of the coronavirus pandemic hitting the U.S., my clients retreated, "promising" to circle back once the crisis is over. Now I'm left to fight my way back again. But this time it's different. This downturn has caught workers and companies off guard, like a 2 a.m. tornado, leaving utter devastation in its path. While 15.3 million people lost their jobs between 2007 and 2009, the downward slide was gradual. In just four weeks the coronavirus pandemic has left more than 22 million people unemployed. That is more than the entire two-year period of the Great Recession. We also just saw the biggest over-the-month percentage increase of unemployment since 1975.

We don't know when companies will feel it's safe to hire again, so we are in a game of wait, watching the rubble fall around us: Mortgage, credit cards, student loans and personal loans are hanging in the balance, and many are taking from Peter to pay Paul for basic necessities like food. Payment forgiveness needs to be implemented rapidly, and for those businesses that are hiring, they need to do it quickly. Another major difference? In 2009, if you were really feeling the financial crunch, individuals were able to find temporary work at restaurants, retailers and other businesses. Today these businesses are shuttered, some temporarily and some never to open again.

America needs to hear the candidates' voice

Opinions are at every corner, offered by corporations that are keeping employees, ones that are letting them go, and from recruiters delivering perspective on the market. Each offer a glimmer of hope to the employee that has been displaced. But an important viewpoint is missing: the perspective from the front lines — the worker that has lost their paycheck, seemingly overnight. America needs to hear our voice, understand our level of hope, recognize our deep layer of fear and receive valuable tips of what we are doing to try to stand out in the sea of unemployment. We need to be loud. We need it understood that within each recession, the financial and psychological impact lasts well beyond the unemployment. We start to feel less. We agree to take less. We worry that we are worth less. We're not. We need to promote ourselves, connect with everyone and never stop learning. Employers will hire again, and when they do, the fight will be recognized and valuable.

These workers are displaced, but they are not dormant. Keep them close so that when the time comes, you can bring them to your team quickly.

Those that have had the rug pulled out from under them in the past few weeks have been left with their head spinning and their wallet thinning. It's tough. Couple this with the constant chatter about how organizations will maintain their level of success and how big business will fare when it's all over. Will they get a bailout? Will there be tax relief? Will someone or something come in to save the day? The reality is that, for the worker, this conversation adds a bit of salt to the wound. After all, who is coming in to save them? The worker unfortunately knows the answer and understands that the climb will be steep. So what is the new job seeker up against? A sea of people just like them, companies that are scared and bills that are likely to compound. They are likely applying to every job that is fitting and some that are not, only to find out days later that the positions have been pulled as many companies freeze hiring.

The unemployed may reinvent future of work — again

But there is better news. The workers in our country are talented. They are creative. They are resilient. And there is no doubt that this situation will create a reinvention of who we are as a workforce. I saw it in 2009. If the unemployed weren't going to be hired in-house, they were going to go it alone. It was the beginning of the freelance nation. People, across industry, offered their services as contractors and freelancers. The deliverables may have been the same, but the method to get there was different. It was creative and forward-thinking. We are there again, and the unemployed will have to reinvent what and how it means to work. Companies have had to rethink their working environments rapidly, crisis plans have had to quickly be created and revamped, and everyone, including the employee, will have to challenge what was, moving forward with what can be. And they will. Maybe the displaced worker will diversify their services. Maybe they will learn a new skill; becoming even more marketable, and maybe the office will someday be the living room, by choice. Remember that the workers are the individuals that make the business tick. Stick with them. Hire them. Even if there isn't a budget to hire now, don't ignore them. Respond to their inquiries. Connect them with your colleagues. And share your anticipated timeline for hiring. These workers are displaced, but they are not dormant. Keep them close so that when the time comes, you can bring them to your team quickly.

