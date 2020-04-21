College 529 savings accounts could suffer amid Covid-19

Dan Brownsword | Getty Images

Check your allocation

If the market volatility is too much to bear, pay attention to your fund's approach toward shifting from stocks to bonds. Generally, 529 plans offer age-based portfolios, which start off with more equity exposure early on in a child's life and then become more conservative as college nears. However, you can change your asset allocation. An overly aggressive portfolio might have been fine last year but could be too nerve-wracking in the year ahead.

For example, California's college savings plan, ScholarShare 529, has nearly 20 portfolio options, including a conservative approach with a guaranteed return. "It's good for times like these," said Julio Martinez, the executive director of the ScholarShare Investment Board.

Reconsider your contributions

It could be decidedly harder this year to cobble together a large chunk of cash for an annual contribution. "If you have to lower it to an amount that fits into your budget, do that," Boozer said. "What I would recommend is don't break the habit." Fortunately, small but regular contributions are often a better bet during periods of ups and downs. As with most kinds of investing, so-called dollar cost averaging helps savers take advantage of price fluctuations in the market — with the added benefit of not having to come up with a lump sum all at once.

Know the consequences of early withdrawals

In moments of extreme financial need, some families may need to tap these funds or liquidate the account altogether. Such a non-qualified distribution comes with a 10% tax penalty in addition to income taxes on the account's earnings. Although those withdrawals will leave your savings less time to compound, the tax consequence may not be so severe, according to Mark Kantrowitz, publisher of SavingForCollege.com.