Coronavirus live updates: China reports 10 new cases; Italy's daily toll rises again

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. Global cases: 2,623,415

Global deaths: 183,027

Most cases reported: United States (839,675), Spain (208,389), Italy (187,327), France (157,125), and Germany (150,648). The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University as of 8:39 a.m. Beijing time. All times below are in Beijing time.

8:55 am: China reports 10 new cases, no deaths

China reported just 10 new cases as of April 22, according to its National Health Commission (NHC) — a decline from the 30 new cases reported the day before. Six were attributed to travelers coming from overseas. That takes the country's total to 82,798 cases, according to govenrment data. For the eighth straight day, there were no new deaths, with total fatalities remaining at 4,632, according to the NHC. Separately, there were 27 new asymptomatic cases, where people tested positive for the virus but did not show any symptoms. That brings its number of asymptomatic cases currently under medical observation to 984, the NHC said. — Weizhen Tan

8:30 am: New cases in Italy jump again

Even as recoveries rose and deaths dropped in Italy, the number of new cases in the country jumped again Wednesday. Italy reported 3,370 new cases, that's more than the 2,729 new cases reported Tuesday. The country also reported 437 additional deaths, less than the 534 deaths reported Tuesday, according to Reuters. There were also fewer people in intensive care, 2,384 as of Wednesday compared with the 2,471 on Tuesday.

A worker wearing protective garments sanitizes the Duomo square, during the coronavirus disease outbreak in central Milan, Italy. Flavio Lo Scalzo | REUTERS

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said this week that the country will start lifting lockdown measures from May 4, but that the re-opening will be cautious and gradual, according to Reuters. To date, Italy has reported a total of 187,327 cases, 54,543 recoveries and 25,085 deaths. — Weizhen Tan

8:10 am: Confirmed cases in Mexico top 10,000

The number of confirmed cases in Mexico soared past 10,000, according to its health ministry, a Reuters report said. The country has seen 970 fatalities, according to the report. Mexico has unveiled $25.6 billion in increased spending on social programs and infrastructure, in a bid to boost the ailing economy which had been hit by the pandemic. — Weizhen Tan

All times below are in Eastern time.

7:01 pm: Trump says he 'disagrees strongly' with Georgia governor's plan to reopen businesses

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he strongly disagrees with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's "phase one" plans to allow non-essential businesses to re-open in his state at the end of the week. The re-opening of businesses, which begins Friday, includes tattoo parlors, spas, hair salons or barbershops, movie theaters and bowling alleys. They will be allowed to open their doors to the public, as long as they, and their patrons, follow physical distancing orders and other OSHA guidelines, Kemp announced on Monday. Trump said he told the governor, "I disagree strongly," adding that the governor "has to do what he thinks is right." —Lora Kolodny

6:29 pm: Trump says CDC director's coronavirus warning was 'totally misquoted'

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield was "totally misquoted" when he said challenges from the coronavirus could be "more difficult" in the winter. "He was talking about the flu and corona coming together at the same time," Trump said at a White House press briefing, "and corona could be just some little flare-ups that we'll take care of." Redfield told The Washington Post on Tuesday that the already daunting task of responding to the coronavirus outbreak could only become more challenging in the winter, when flu season begins. "There's a possibility that the assault of the virus on our nation next winter will actually be even more difficult than the one we just went through," Redfield told the Post. "And when I've said this to others, they kind of put their head back, they don't understand what I mean." —Kevin Breuninger

5:40 pm: Two pet cats in New York test positive for the coronavirus, CDC says