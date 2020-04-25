Coronavirus live updates: WHO warns about reinfection, US cases top 900,000

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. All times below are in Eastern time. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. Global cases: More than 2.8 million

Global deaths: At least 197,000

U.S. cases: More than 905,000

U.S. deaths: At least 51,000 The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

8:30 am: Poland to reopen outdoor sports fields as it eases restrictions

Poland plans to reopen outdoor sports areas on May 4 and will allow top league football matches to be played at the end of next month, as part of an easing of restrictions put in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Poland started relaxing some of the curbs earlier in April, saying they were costly for the economy. It has reopened forests and parks and eased rules on the number of customers in shops. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference on Saturday that the next stage of easing sport restrictions would include reopening indoor sports halls, followed by swimming pools and fitness clubs. — Reuters

6:30 am: 'No evidence' that recovered patients cannot be reinfected

"There is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from Covid-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection." That's the warning from the Word Health Organization in a new scientific brief. It comes in direct response to some governments suggesting that the detection of antibodies to the virus could serve as the basis for an "immunity passport" or "risk-free certificate." "Most of these studies show that people who have recovered from infection have antibodies to the virus. However, some of these people have very low levels of neutralizing antibodies in their blood, suggesting that cellular immunity may also be critical for recovery," the statement read. Read the full brief here. — Matt Clinch

6:02 am: Iran death toll rises by 76

Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said Saturday that Iran's death toll had risen by 76, to reach a total of 5,650, according to Reuters. The total number of people confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus in the country is 89,328, he added. — Matt Clinch

3:51 am: German virus cases rise by 2,055