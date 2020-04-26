Coronavirus live updates: Singapore reports 618 new cases, Argentina extends lockdown

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. Global cases: More than 2.8 million

Global deaths: At least 202,668

Most cases reported: United States (936,616), Spain (223,759), Italy (195,351), France (161,644), and Germany (156,418). The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University as of 8:31 a.m. Beijing time. All times below are in Beijing time.

10:34 am: Argentina extends nationwide restrictions to May 10

Argentina extended its nationwide social, preventative and mandatory isolation measures until May 10, its health ministry said. The measures had been in place since March 20 and, prior to the extension announcement, had been scheduled to end on Sunday. Reuters reported that the country will, however, ease some restrictions such as allowing people to take short walks outside their homes. Argentina's health ministry has confirmed 3,780 cases and 185 deaths in the country. — Christine Wang

9:49 am: Singapore reports 618 new cases

Singapore reported an additional 618 confirmed cases as of noon Saturday. The health ministry said 597 of the new cases were work permit holders residing in dormitories. The report marks the second day in a row that Singapore's daily new cases were less than 1,000.

In the early days of the outbreak, the city-state had kept cases relatively low. But cases spiked recently among Singapore's migrant worker population, many of whom live in dormitories. Those workers are typically men from other Asian countries who carry out labor-intensive construction jobs and support their families back home. To date, Singapore has reported a total of 12,693 confirmed cases and 12 deaths. The health ministry said 1,214 people are currently hospitalized while 10,465 — the bulk of current cases — are in community facilities. It also said a total of 1,002 people have fully recovered and have been discharged. — Christine Wang

9:08 am: China reports 11 new cases, no additional deaths

China reported 11 new confirmed cases as of April 25, according to its National Health Commission. Of the new cases, six were attributed to travelers coming from overseas. That brings the country's total cases to 82,827, according to NHC data. It was also the 11th straight day that the NHC reported no additional deaths, leaving its death toll at 4,632.

Separately, the NHC said there were 30 new asymptomatic cases, where people tested positive for the virus but did not show any symptoms. It said there are currently 1,000 such cases under medical observation. — Christine Wang All times below are in Eastern time.

5:40 pm: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will return to work Monday after coronavirus recovery

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will return to work at Downing Street on Monday morning after recovering from coronavirus. Johnson has been convalescing at Chequers, the prime minister's country estate, since he was discharged from hospital earlier this month. Dominic Raab, the U.K. foreign secretary, has stood in for Johnson during his absence.

4:56 pm: Ex-Apple employees are tackling the mask shortage

Last year at this time, Sabrina Paseman was at Apple working on the design of the Mac Pro. Now, she's holed up in a San Francisco apartment with another ex-Apple employee trying to address the global mask shortage. Paseman and Megan Duong are founders of a nonprofit they're calling Fix The Mask, an effort to create a simple solution to a massive and growing problem. The lack of protective gear amid the Covid-19 pandemic is first and foremost a crisis in the health-care industry, but as states and countries start loosening social-distancing restrictions, the need for masks becomes more acute for people on buses, in stores and in the workplace. —Ari Levy

3:19 pm: French PM to present plan to unwind lockdown on Tuesday