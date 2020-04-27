'Rise of Skywalker' coming to Disney+ just in time for May the Fourth

Chewbacca, Poe Dameron, Finn and Rey pilot the Millenium Falcon in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

May the Fourth be with you, indeed.

Disney is packing its streaming service with Star Wars content to celebrate Star Wars Day, which occurs on May 4.

The studio's final installment in the the Skywalker Saga film series, "The Rise of Skywalker" will begin streaming two months early on Disney+, arriving on the beloved fan holiday.

Initially, Disney had intended to adhere to a seven-month window between a film being in theaters and when it arrives on its streaming service, but the coronavrius pandemic has changed that mentality.

"Frozen II" and "Onward" both went to Disney+ early in the wake of the global outbreak.

The company has also opted to release "Artemis Fowl" straight to Disney+, instead of waiting to debut the title in theaters. Other films like "Mulan," "Black Widow" and "Jungle Cruise," which were expected to make big money at the box office, have been pushed to new release dates.

Also arriving on May 4 is the final episode of "The Clones Wars," an animated anthology series that follows Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka Tano as they fight in the Clone Wars alongside the Jedi Order and clone troopers under the Republic's command.

Disney will also launch the first episode of its eight-part docuseries about the making of the first Star Wars live-action TV show "The Mandalorian" on Star Wars Day.

"Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian" will feature executive producer Jon Favreau hosting roundtables with cast and crew from the series as well as interviews and never-before-seen footage.