Key Democratic women rally behind Joe Biden as he faces sexual assault allegation

Former House Democratic Leader and Democratic nominee for Governor Stacey Abrams meets with Georgia voters in Metter, Monday November 5, 2018.

Multiple female politicians are throwing their support behind former Vice President and apparent Democratic nominee Joe Biden as he responds to a sexual assault allegation from 27 years ago.

Biden got votes of confidence from prominent Democratic women on Tuesday, including from New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, one of the first to call for former Minnesota Sen. Al Franken's resignation after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against him.

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, who has openly pitched herself as a vice presidential pick, said in an interview with CNN Tuesday night that she believes Biden over Tara Reade, the woman who filed a complaint with D.C. police saying that Biden sexually assaulted her while he served in the Senate in 1993.

"I believe that women deserve to be heard and I believe that they need to be listened to, but I also believe that those allegations have to be investigated by credible sources," Abrams said.

"The New York Times did a deep investigation and they found that the accusation was not credible. I believe Joe Biden," she said, adding that he's "a person who's demonstrated that his love of family, his love of our community, has been made perfectly clear through his work as a congressional leader and as an American leader. I know Joe Biden, and I think that he is telling the truth and that this did not happen."

CNBC has reached out to Abrams' voting rights group, Fair Fight Action, for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Biden's campaign has repeatedly denied the allegation, telling NBC News that it "absolutely did not happen."

Deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield told NBC in a statement, "He firmly believes that women have a right to be heard — and heard respectfully."

"Such claims should also be diligently reviewed by an independent press. What is clear about this claim: it is untrue," Bedingfield said.

Biden's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNBC.

Biden promised in March to select a woman as his running mate and Abrams has been vocal about her interest.

In 2018, Abrams tweeted her support for Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who accused Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault. "I believe women, and I believe survivors of violence always deserve to be supported and to have their voices heard," Abrams wrote.

Gillibrand said in a conference call with reporters on Tuesday that she believes the former vice president, who she said "has devoted his life to supporting women."

Reade "has come forward, she has spoken, and they have done an investigation in several outlets. Those investigations, Vice President Biden has called for himself. Vice President Biden has vehemently denied these allegations, and I support Vice President Biden," the New York senator said.

Gillibrand, who at one point competed against Biden in the 2020 race, endorsed him last month. On the debate stage in July, she grilled Biden for writing in an op-ed while he was a senator that women working outside the home would cause the "deterioration of a family" and were "avoiding responsibility."

Gillibrand was the first Democrat in the Senate to call on Franken to step down amid allegations of sexual misconduct from multiple women. More than two dozen Senate Democrats followed suit, and Franken quickly vacated his seat while denying most of the allegations against him. Some in the party later resented Gillibrand's outspoken condemnation of her colleague.

Her office did not immediately return a request for comment.

Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, endorsed Biden for president on Tuesday, adding to his level of support from top female Democrats.