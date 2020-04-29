What to watch today: Dow set to jump on positive data on possible Gilead coronavirus treatment

BY THE NUMBERS

Gilead Sciences said this morning that it's aware of "positive data" from one of its studies looking at antiviral drug remdesivir as a potential treatment for the coronavirus. Shares of Gilead were halted in premarket trading. There are no proven treatments for Covid-19. (CNBC) U.S. coronavirus cases have topped 1 million, accounting for nearly one-third of all reported infections in the world, and deaths of 58,355 have exceeded the number of Americans killed in the Vietnam War. According to the U.S. National Archives, 58,220 American soldiers died in the Vietnam conflict, which began in 1955 and ended in 1975. (CNBC) 'President Donald Trump invoked the Defense Production Act to order meatpacking plants to remain open. The order classifies the facilities as critical infrastructure as a way to combat the strain the food supply chain. More than 20 plants have closed as hundreds of workers have tested positive for Covid-19. (CNBC)



Trump said the U.S. will "very soon" run 5 million coronavirus tests per day. But that would far exceed the nation's best single day of testing, which saw 314,182 conducted on April 22. At an average rate of around 157,000 tests run per day in April, it would take almost 6 years to test everyone in the U.S. just once. (CNBC)

LabCorp (LH) reported better-than-expected revenue and profit, and expects to deliver solid earnings and free cash flow this year. The company is withdrawing 2020 guidance due to the pandemic, however, and taking other actions including furloughing workers, delaying hiring, and suspending 401(k) contributions. Hasbro (HAS) came in a penny a share short of estimates, with quarterly earnings of 57 cents per share. Revenue was just below forecasts. The toymaker saw a 40 percent jump in games category sales during the quarter, but expects sales of its toys and games to fall in the current quarter due to the coronavirus outbreak. WW (WW) – WW lost an adjusted 4 cents per share for the first quarter, smaller than the 23 cents a share loss predicted by analysts. The Weight Watchers parent's revenue came in very slightly above estimates, and saw subscriber rolls jump by 9%. Mondelez (MDLZ) came in 3 cents a share ahead of estimates, with the snack maker reporting quarterly earnings of 69 cents per share. Revenue beat estimates, as the maker of Oreo cookies saw consumers stockpile food items as the Covid-19 pandemic spread. The company withdrew its 2020 forecast due to uncertainty surrounding the impact of the virus. Yum Brands (YUM) profit fell 68% from a year earlier, falling one cent a share shy of estimates with profit of 64 cents per share. Global same-store sales for the operator of KFC, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut fell 7% during the quarter as many restaurants closed due to the pandemic. Spotify (SPOT) reported a smaller-than-expected loss, with revenue essentially in line with forecasts. The company added more users in both the paying and ad-supported categories, however it lowered its revenue guidance for the year as ad sales fall due to the pandemic. Ford (F) lost 23 cents per share for the first quarter, nearly double the 12 cents a share loss that analysts were anticipating for the automaker. Revenue also fell short of forecasts, and Ford warned that its $2 billion loss would more than double during the current quarter. Ford also said it had enough money to weather the pandemic through the end of 2020. Uber Technologies (UBER) said Chief Technology Officer Thuan Pham, the ride-hailing company's longest-serving executive, is resigning effective May 17. Separately, Uber is reportedly considering laying off as much as 20% of its workforce, or about 5,400 workers.

