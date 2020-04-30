This is the one thing you can do to teach your kids about investing, according to financial guru Mellody Hobson

Ariel Investments co-CEO and president Mellody Hobson speaks at the 2017 Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington, D.C.

Investment expert Mellody Hobson is a firm believer in teaching kids about investing.

She'd like it taught at every school in America — even at a young age.

"It should be like learning a language," Hobson, co-CEO and president of Chicago-based Ariel Investments, said in a recent online interview with Sal Khan, founder and CEO of the nonprofit education platform Khan Academy. "I have a 6-year-old and she takes Spanish at school.

"Once you can start early, you become very facile in the language and I think that's very, very important," added Hobson, who was named by Time magazine in 2015 as one of the "100 Most Influential People" in the world. She also also serves as vice chair of the Starbucks board and director of JPMorgan Chase's board, and previously the chairman of the board for DreamWorks Animation.

Yet for many Americans, early schooling in investing is not a reality.

Aside from having the family's banker, stock broker or financial analyst imparting lessons, one thing parents can do is buy their children a share of stock every year as a gift for their birthday or a holiday.

It's something Ariel Investments co-CEO and chief investment officer John Rogers received from his father every birthday and Christmas instead of toys, starting when Rogers was 12 years old, according to Hobson.

While you may not want to do the "instead of toys part," you can still teach your kids the fundamentals of investing, she said.

"You can do that with a child by giving [them] gifts of stock of things that they know and like," Hobson noted. "That's the gift that keeps giving, instead of the toy that becomes obsolete at some point."

That could mean names like toy-maker Mattel, Playstation maker Sony, McDonald's or Nike — things that kids, or teens, "understand fundamentally," she explained.