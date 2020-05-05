Pentagon calls Iran's recent military satellite launch a 'security concern' amid deteriorating relations

U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley answers reporters' questions during a news conference at the Pentagon the day after it was announced that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a U.S. raid in Syria October 28, 2019 in Arlington, Virginia.

WASHINGTON — The nation's top military officer said Tuesday that Iran's recent military satellite launch, the first for the rogue regime, is a concerning feat.

"Different missiles can do different things, one can carry a satellite and one can carry some sort of device that can explode. So, the bottom line is yes, it is a security concern anytime Iran is testing any type of long-range missile," explained Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Army Gen. Mark Milley.

"They launched a satellite vehicle and I think we publicly stated that it was tumbling, so the satellite itself, not overly concerned about it, but the missile technology, the second and third-order missile technology and the lessons learned from that is a concern," he added.

Iran said last month that it successfully launched the nation's first military satellite, another move in the heightened tit-for-tat fight between Washington and Tehran over the regime's missile programs.

The satellite, dubbed Noor, was sent into orbit using a long-range rocket, according to an April 22 statement by Iran's Revolutionary Guard.

U.S. officials have long feared that Iran's pursuit of developing satellite technology is a cover for ballistic missile activity. Tehran, meanwhile, has denied those assertions and has said that Iran is not working toward a nuclear weapons program.