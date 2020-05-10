Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Health and Science

Coronavirus live updates: Global cases top 4 million, CDC director in self-quarantine

Saheli Roy Choudhury@sahelirc
Key Points
  • More than 4 million people around the world have been infected by the coronavirus and over 279,000 have died, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.
  • U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield is in self-quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the disease Covid-19. 

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.

  • Global cases: More than 4 million
  • Global deaths: More than 279,300
  • Most cases reported: United States (over 1.3 million), Spain (over 223,500), Italy (over 218,200), United Kingdom (over 216,500), Russia (over 198,600)

The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University as of 9:27 a.m. Beijing time. 

All times below are in Beijing time.

9:11 am: CDC Director in quarantine after 'low risk exposure' to an infected individual in the White House

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield will be "teleworking for the next two weeks," the Associated Press reported. He was said to have had a "low risk exposure" to someone at the White House who had tested positive for Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus. 

But Redfield felt fine and had no symptoms, the AP said, citing a CDC statement. 

Hours earlier, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn was in self-quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tested positive. Both men are part of the White House coronavirus task force. — Saheli Roy Choudhury

9:05 am: More than 279,000 people have died from the virus

At least 279,303 people have died from the coronavirus, which has infected more than 4 million people around the world, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

The outbreak was first reported in China's Hubei province late last year before the virus rapidly spread overseas. 

The United States has the most number of cases and fatalities: More than 1.3 million people have been infected and over 78,700 have died. 

Some of the worst-affected countries after the U.S. include Spain, Italy, United Kingdom, Russia, France and Germany. — Saheli Roy Choudhury

Read CNBC's coverage from the U.S. overnight: Global cases cross 4 million mark as White House deals with infection in the ranks