Coronavirus live updates: Global cases top 4 million, CDC director in self-quarantine

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. Global cases: More than 4 million

Global deaths: More than 279,300

Most cases reported: United States (over 1.3 million), Spain (over 223,500), Italy (over 218,200), United Kingdom (over 216,500), Russia (over 198,600) The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University as of 9:27 a.m. Beijing time. All times below are in Beijing time.

9:11 am: CDC Director in quarantine after 'low risk exposure' to an infected individual in the White House

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield will be "teleworking for the next two weeks," the Associated Press reported. He was said to have had a "low risk exposure" to someone at the White House who had tested positive for Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus. But Redfield felt fine and had no symptoms, the AP said, citing a CDC statement. Hours earlier, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn was in self-quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tested positive. Both men are part of the White House coronavirus task force. — Saheli Roy Choudhury

9:05 am: More than 279,000 people have died from the virus