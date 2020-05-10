Coronavirus live updates: Global cases top 4 million, CDC director in self-quarantine

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.
The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University as of 9:27 a.m. Beijing time.
All times below are in Beijing time.
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield will be "teleworking for the next two weeks," the Associated Press reported. He was said to have had a "low risk exposure" to someone at the White House who had tested positive for Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.
But Redfield felt fine and had no symptoms, the AP said, citing a CDC statement.
Hours earlier, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn was in self-quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tested positive. Both men are part of the White House coronavirus task force. — Saheli Roy Choudhury
At least 279,303 people have died from the coronavirus, which has infected more than 4 million people around the world, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.
The outbreak was first reported in China's Hubei province late last year before the virus rapidly spread overseas.
The United States has the most number of cases and fatalities: More than 1.3 million people have been infected and over 78,700 have died.
Some of the worst-affected countries after the U.S. include Spain, Italy, United Kingdom, Russia, France and Germany. — Saheli Roy Choudhury
