These aren't normal times. You still need a financial plan for the pandemic

It may seem the future is on hold, but college, home-buying, retirement and other life events are still coming.

Amid a pandemic or even after, few financial plans work out exactly as you imagine they will, says Amanda Grossman, a personal finance blogger in El Paso, Texas.

That's no reason not to make one. In return, you get financial structure, Grossman says, and a way to focus the resources that come your way.

In fact, the very uncertainty is what makes a plan so necessary.

"If you don't have some sort of plan to fall back on, you won't be able to tell your money where to go," Grossman said. "Who knew a few months ago we were going to get stimulus checks?"

It may sound silly, Grossman says, but the No. 1 benefit of a plan is the sense of control it will give you. "Right now, people feel very out of control with jobs and the economy," she said.

Here's what to know about planning in the age of uncertainty.