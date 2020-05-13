Here's where people are turning for cash as household income takes a dive

The economic impact of coronavirus has put a dent in Americans' finances: Nearly 1 in 3 individuals has experienced a decline in income since the pandemic arrived.

Those are the results from a new survey from Bankrate.com. The personal finance website polled 2,653 adults online from April 29 through May 1.

Lockdowns and social distancing orders have forced businesses to close their doors and lay off or furlough workers.

Close to 3.2 million people filed an initial unemployment claim last week, bringing the total number of jobless workers to 33.5 million over the last seven weeks, the U.S. Department of Labor.

"This experience is much worse, much more sudden than the 2008 recession," said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com.

"We've gone from the lowest unemployment in 50 years to the highest unemployment in 90 years," he said. "The lion's share of it happened in seven weeks."

Households lucky enough to have built an emergency fund are turning to those pots of cash as the economy worsens.