Panthers owner David Tepper thinks the NFL could play games this year with 'some fans' in stadiums

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 01: Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper looks on before their game against the Washington Redskins at Bank of America Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper told CNBC on Wednesday that he believes the NFL could play games this season with "some fans" in attendance.

"There should be some amount of fans in the stadiums, depending on what locale and where you are and what the local rules are. There could possibly be," the billionaire hedge fund manager said on "Halftime Report."

Tepper, founder of Appaloosa Management, said there he feels there should be enough tests available by the fall to make sure that the players are "safe on the field." He pointed to some European soccer leagues announcing their intentions to resume play this summer.

Tepper said he feels that if people are comfortable flying on an airplane right now, it would be "practical" to devise a plan for some fans to attend NFL games in the fall. He floated the prospect of fans having to wear face coverings, for example.

"You won't be having full stadiums, but that doesn't mean you can't have some fans in the stadium either," he said.