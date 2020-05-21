Appeals court orders Michael Flynn judge to respond to demand for dismissal of case against ex-Trump advisor

President Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn leaves the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse on June 24, 2019 in Washington, DC.

A federal appeals court on Thursday ordered the judge handling the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former national security advisor, Michael Flynn, to respond to a request by Flynn's lawyers to dismiss the case.

The order came two days after Flynn's lawyers asked the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia to drop the case and assign any future court proceedings to another judge.

The Department of Justice two weeks earlier made the surprise move to abandon its own prosecution of Flynn, who had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in the weeks before Trump's inauguration.

But U.S. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan did not immediately grant the DOJ's motion to dismiss its case. Instead, he appointed a former federal judge to argue against the request, and submitted a schedule to allow third parties to submit arguments in the case.

Flynn's lawyers had argued to the appeals court that Sullivan's moves "reveal his plan to continue the case indefinitely, rubbing salt in General Flynn's open wound from the Government's misconduct and threatening him with criminal contempt."

Sullivan has 10 days to respond to the appeals court's order. Flynn's attorney Sidney Powell did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on the order.

