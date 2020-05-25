Asia set to open higher as China's annual parliament meeting continues

Futures pointed to a higher open on Monday for Australia and Japan as investor sentiment remained somewhat resilient despite growing concerns over the U.S.-China relationship.

SPI futures in Australia were up more than 1% at 5,574, which was a touch higher than the benchmark ASX 200's last close at 5,497.

Nikkei futures traded around 20,590, pointing to opening gains for the Nikkei 225 index.

Markets in Singapore, India and Indonesia were shut due to public holidays.

Asia Pacific markets declined on Friday after China announced a new national security law, which, if implemented, would give Beijing more control over Hong Kong and may incite further pro-democracy protests in the city. The draft measure was announced as China's National People's Congress (NPC) — the country's parliament — kicked off its annual session and will last until May 28.

"Risk sentiment proved resilient, on Friday night, to concerns about the fallout from China introducing national security legislation in Hong Kong. Weakness in Asian equities gave way to a flattish European session, and mild positivity in the US," Hayden Dimes at ANZ Research said in a Monday morning note.