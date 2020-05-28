Debt balances rise as the debate over extending student loan forgiveness continues in Congress

Man considering student loan refinancing JGI/Tom Grill | Getty Images

As the debate over extending student loan forgiveness continues in Congress, college students are taking on increasing amounts of debt. Typically, 7 in 10 college seniors graduate in the red, owing about $30,000 per borrower, according to data from the Institute for College Access & Success. Going forward, a 2020 high school graduate could face $37,200 in loans in pursuit of a degree at a public college or university, according to a new NerdWallet analysis of data from the National Center for Education Statistics.