Coronavirus live updates: As global infections top 6 million, LA suspends testing after riots rock city

As demonstrations erupted in major U.S. cities across the nation in response to the death of unarmed black man George Floyd, peaceful protests turned ugly as demonstrators set fires, looted stores and clashed with riot police. The destruction prompted Los Angeles to suspend coronavirus testing Saturday afternoon due to safety concerns.
"We have been notified that all #COVID-19 testing centers throughout LA will be closed until further notified. A troubling consequence of social breakdown prompted by excessive use of force resulting in the death of another unarmed African American man, Mr. George Floyd," according to a tweet by Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley Thomas.
9:05 a.m. ET — Since Covid-19 hit, several ex-Google employees have digitally reunited with each other in efforts to assist families trying to school their children from home amid shelter orders.
"Many know that access to work at companies like Google begin at the youngest levels and are passionate about using their background and abilities to help others get there," Fong said. "Also, many are now having kids so it's also a personal interest area and they can understand the customer (parents and kids)."
One of them, Jonathan Rochelle, spent more than a decade at the company, where he led some of the company's education efforts. The former employees and executives, which hail from Google, Youtube, Cloud and other areas of the company, are not only using their technical skills to connect parents, but they're also fielding broader questions about what the future of education will look like. —Jennifer Elias
8:55 a.m. ET — Charlie Giancarlo, CEO of data center hardware maker Pure Storage, started the company's earnings call on Thursday by saying he himself had contracted and recovered from the coronavirus. Analysts said they were glad he was feeling better.
In an interview with CNBC on Friday Giancarlo described his experience and said that the company will be cautious as it reopens offices to employees. He said he knows how bad the disease can be. —Jordan Novet
