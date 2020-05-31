Coronavirus live updates: As global infections top 6 million, LA suspends testing after riots rock city

As demonstrations erupted in major U.S. cities across the nation in response to the death of unarmed black man George Floyd, peaceful protests turned ugly as demonstrators set fires, looted stores and clashed with riot police. The destruction prompted Los Angeles to suspend coronavirus testing Saturday afternoon due to safety concerns. "We have been notified that all #COVID-19 testing centers throughout LA will be closed until further notified. A troubling consequence of social breakdown prompted by excessive use of force resulting in the death of another unarmed African American man, Mr. George Floyd," according to a tweet by Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley Thomas. This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. Global cases: More than 6.08 million

Global deaths: At least 369,544

U.S. cases: More than 1.77 million

U.S. deaths: At least 103,781 The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Google alumni reunite to assist families with home learning

9:05 a.m. ET — Since Covid-19 hit, several ex-Google employees have digitally reunited with each other in efforts to assist families trying to school their children from home amid shelter orders. "Many know that access to work at companies like Google begin at the youngest levels and are passionate about using their background and abilities to help others get there," Fong said. "Also, many are now having kids so it's also a personal interest area and they can understand the customer (parents and kids)." One of them, Jonathan Rochelle, spent more than a decade at the company, where he led some of the company's education efforts. The former employees and executives, which hail from Google, Youtube, Cloud and other areas of the company, are not only using their technical skills to connect parents, but they're also fielding broader questions about what the future of education will look like. —Jennifer Elias

After recovering from Covid-19, Pure Storage CEO plots slow reopening of company offices