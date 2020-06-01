Chinese state media lash out at the U.S. for threatening Hong Kong and China with sanctions

Police officers outside Prince Edward MTR railway station during the commemoration of the tenth month after hundreds of anti-government demonstrators were attacked by riot police in clashes at the subway station.

China's state media hit back at President Donald Trump's decision to strip Hong Kong of its special status with the U.S., and said Washington should deal with its own problems at home instead of interfering in other countries' affairs.

In response to Beijing's decision to impose a national security law on Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous region under Chinese rule, Trump said Friday it will "revoke Hong Kong's preferential treatment as a separate customs and travel territory from the rest of China."

Trump also said the U.S. will take "necessary steps to sanction" both Chinese and Hong Kong officials who are "directly or indirectly involved in eroding Hong Kong's autonomy."

Top Chinese Communist Party newspaper People's Daily said in a commentary on Sunday evening that the U.S. move to slap sanctions on Hong Kong is nothing but a show of political posturing.

It highlighted that Washington announced those sanctions just as protests were escalating stateside, after the killing of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, by Minneapolis police. The paper questioned why the U.S. was "complaining about others" and "attacking" them instead of focusing on its own problems.

The commentary also noted that U.S. deaths due to the coronavirus pandemic have hit a new high.

"With domestic crises on the rise, (the U.S.) has not forgotten to interfere in the affairs of foreign countries, as well as withdrawing from the world's largest health organization," the paper said, referring to Trump's decision to withdraw from the World Health Organization.

"The logic of the US side is understandable and incomprehensible," it added.