[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding his daily press conference on the Covid-19 outbreak on the heels of a weekend of violent protests across the U.S. over the police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man.

New York City, which is still largely closed down due to the coronavirus pandemic, is expected to begin a "phase one" reopening on June 8, Cuomo said Friday. The phase one reopening in New York City should bring about 400,000 employees back to work, Cuomo said Friday.

Officials are struggling to bring back jobs without fueling large outbreaks. The coronavirus has infected more than 370,700 people and killed almost 30,000 across the state as of Monday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

On Saturday, he signed into law a new measure providing death benefits to the families of front-line state and local municipal workers who died of Covid-19. Cuomo announced on Sunday that the state's dentists can reopen statewide starting Monday.

On Sunday, Cuomo also called for standardized police misconduct policies across the U.S., which would include requiring independent agencies to lead police misconduct investigations versus local prosecutors. He also called on the federal government to establish a standard definition for excessive force by a police officer and said disciplinary records for officers who are accused of misconduct should be released.

The coronavirus has infected more than 6.18 million people across the globe and more than 1.79 million people in the U.S., according to data from Hopkins.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the Covid-19 outbreak.