Ponzi scheme king Bernie Madoff denied compassionate prison release by federal judge

A federal judge Thursday rejected a request to release notorious Ponzi scheme fraudster Bernie Madoff early from 150-year prison sentence despite Madoff's plea that he is dying from kidney disease.

Judge Denny Chin's ruling noted that Madoff, 82, committed "one of the most egregious financial crimes of all time," and that "many people are still suffering from" it.

Chin's denial came four months after Madoff, who orchestrated the largest Ponzi scheme in history at his self-named Manhattan investment firm, said in a court filing that he had less than 18 months to live, and asked to be set free to spend his remaining days living with a friend.

Madoff pleaded guilty in 2009 to 11 crimes related to swindling billions of dollars from thousands on investors.

He is currently being held at a federal medical facilty in North Carolina.

Chin's ruling detailed the massive scope of Madoff's crimes, the approximately 500 letters from victims that opposed his release and the judge's own belief that "Mr. Madoff was never truly remorseful" for his decades-long fraud.

"When I sentenced Mr. Madoff in 2009, it was fully my intent that he live out the rest of his life in prison. His lawyers asked then for a sentence of 12 to 15 to 20 years, specifically with the hope that Mr. Madoff would live to see "the light of day,' " Chin wrote in his ruling in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

"I was not persuaded; I did not believe that Mr. Madoff was deserving of that hope. Nothing has happened in the 11 years since to change my thinking."

"While Mr. Madoff's present medical situation is most unfortunate, compassionate release is not warranted," said Chin, who like other federal judges in 2018 was granted the power to release federal inmates on health grounds under The First Step Act.