Ex-Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin bail set at up to $1.25 million for George Floyd murder charges

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin poses for an undated booking photograph taken after he was transferred from a county jail to a Minnesota Department of Corrections state facility.

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd during an arrest, had his bail set at up to $1.25 million Monday.

Floyd, who was black, died May 25 after Chauvin knelt on his neck to restrain him for nearly nine minutes while he was being detained on suspicion of using a counterfeit $20 bill to make a purchase. The incident has sparked protests nationwide.

Chauvin, who is white, is charged with second- and third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

The 44-year-old former cop, who has been in jail for nearly two weeks, appeared in Hennepin County District Court via a remote video feed, wearing an orange jumpsuit and blue mask, with handcuffs.

Chauvin will have to post $1.25 million bail if he wants to be released with no conditions, Judge Jeannice Reding ordered.