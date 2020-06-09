Stock market live updates: Comeback rally pauses, Dow futures down 250, reopening plays drop

7:57 am: Fed kicks off meeting, with few changes in policy expected

The Federal Open Market Committee begins its two-day meeting Tuesday with markets watching for news on several fronts. The Fed's policymaking body is unlikely to make any major policy changes, with its benchmark rate near zero and the asset purchasing programs continuing. However, investors will be watching for thoughts on possibly implementing yield caps and strengthening forward guidance on how long the Fed will keep current policies in place. The meeting concludes Wednesday with the release of a policy statement and the quarterly summary of economic projections, then Chairman Jerome Powell's news conference. – Cox

7:34 am: Macy's surges premarket on better-than-expected preliminary earnings

Shares of retailer Macy's soared more than 11% in premarket trading after the company reported better-than-expected preliminary earnings. The department store reported a loss of $2.03 per share, while Wall Street analysts were expecting a loss of $2.34 per share, according to Refinitiv. Revenue also beat estimates coming in at $3.02 billion. Analysts forecast $3.01 billion. Shares of the retailer are down about 43% in 2020. — Fitzgerald

7:27 am: Airlines, cruise lines drop premarket

Investors shifted away from stocks that are expected to benefit from the economy reopening on Tuesday. Airlines and cruise lines have been on a tear as market participants bet on a return in travel demand; however, the equities fell in premarket trading on Tuesday. American Airlines fell 7% before the bell. Delta Air Lines and Alaska Air Group both dropped more than 4%. United Airlines and Southwest both fell about 3.9%. Cruise operators also ticked lower in premarket trading on Tuesday. Carnival Corp. and Royal Caribbean fell more than 4% and Norwegian Cruise Lines dropped about 3.8%. —Fitzgerald

7:00 am: Equities' rally hits pause

U.S. equity futures fell on Tuesday as investors pulled back on riskier assets after a major comeback for stocks from the coronavirus market rout. The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 320 points and the S&P 500 futures fell about 26 points. Nasdaq Composite futures indicated a drop of 41 points at the open. Reopening plays — airlines, cruise lines and retailers — ticked lower in premarket trading. Investors are awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day monetary policy meeting starting later in the day on Tuesday. On Monday, all three major averages registered sharp gains. Most notably, the S&P 500 went positive for the year. The Nasdaq Composite notched a new record high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped more than 450 points.