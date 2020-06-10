As small businesses rehire and rebuild, the road to full recovery is a long one

Overall, small businesses employ roughly 59 million people in the U.S., according to the Small Business Administration. While layoffs leveled off in May, furloughs rose just over 7% last month, even as employers began rehiring former employees, Gusto said. (An alternative to lay-offs, furloughs allow companies to bring workers back quickly when the economy starts to heal and, although these employees generally are not logging hours and don't earn wages, they may still be eligible for health insurance.) Of the workers who were furloughed in April, nearly half, or 48%, remain furloughed and 7% are out of work permanently, either because they were later laid off or the company went out of business. The remaining 45% returned to work at least on a part-time basis in May, with many facing reduced hours. As a result, wages are down overall among small business employees — with hourly workers the hardest hit, Gusto found.

Temescal Brewing employee Alice Wiesner standing outside the curbside delivery station in Oakland, CA. Source: Temescal Brewing

Earlier this year, Temescal Brewing had a loyal following and plans to expand in Oakland, California. But shelter-in-place orders forced owner Sam Gilbert to shut down and lay off 17 of his 22 employees. When the brewery received a forgivable loan through the Paycheck Protection Program in late April, Gilbert began to rehire some of those workers and focus on online delivery and distribution. He brought back the rest of the staff in early May. "Our revenue is down but we've managed to get it close to where it was before, so our labor costs are not wildly out of whack," he said. Still, with a to-go business but no taproom, "it remains a challenge to figure out how to provide safe and meaningful work for all of that staff," Gilbert said.