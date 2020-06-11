Skip Navigation
During the coronavirus pandemic, these 5 remote jobs are in high demand

Annie Nova@AnnieReporter
Reza Estakhrian

After recent unemployment rates were said to be at Great Depression-level highs, the situation seems to be improving a little bit. 

The unemployment rate fell to 13.3% in May, from 14.7% in April. And so far in June, the pace of jobless claims continues to slow

With social-distancing policies still the norm across the country, many of the job opportunities that are opening up are remote in nature. Prior to the pandemic, just 14% of employees in the U.S. worked from home five days a week. Now that share has swelled to more than 60%

More from Invest in You:
Not a saver? Learn these skills and end your year with a nice stash
Robo advisor and online broker apps make it easier to crack investing
This simple financial plan makes it easier to get through tough times 

Julia Pollak, a labor economist at online jobs marketplace ZipRecruiter, prepared a list for CNBC of remote jobs that saw the greatest increase in openings between May 10 and June 10. Below are five of them. 

"Over the last month, many jobs that saw a huge decline in job openings in late March and April have now started to recover," Pollak said.

And the first one on the list bodes well for the whole economy. "Recruiter jobs are picking up as companies' hiring campaigns resume," she added. 

1. Recruiter 

Richard Drury | Getty Images

Percent openings grew between May and June: 23% 

Average annual pay: $46,402

Number of job openings as of June 10: 3,728

2. Sales account executive 

Maskot | Getty Images

Percent openings grew between May and June: 20% 

Average annual pay: $56,988

Number of job openings as of June 10: 1,753

3. Customer service representative  

Getty Images

Percent openings grew between May and June: 13% 

Average annual pay: $35,413

Number of job openings as of June 10: 33,334

4. Mortgage loan originator

MoMo Productions | Getty Images

Percent openings grew between May and June: 12% 

Average annual pay: $74,838

Number of job openings as of June 10: 1,636

5. Computer support specialist

Westend61 | Getty Images

Percent openings grew between May and June: 10% 

Average annual pay: $45,760

Number of job openings as of June 10: 2,511

