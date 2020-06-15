'The second wave has begun': U.S. doctor says medical system may be stressed if people aren't careful

A second wave of coronavirus has started in the U.S. — and people need to remain careful or risk stressing out the health-care system again, said William Schaffner, a professor at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.

"The second wave has begun," said the professor of medicine told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Monday. "We're opening up across the country, but many, many people are not social distancing, many are not wearing their masks."

Even so, he said he "cannot imagine" a second shutdown due to the impact of the first one.

Several states in America have reported recent spikes in Covid-19 cases as measures are eased throughout the country. The U.S. has the highest number of cases in the world. Nearly 2.1 million people have been infected by the disease and more than 115,000 people have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Schaffner added that mass gatherings and religious services are also being held. "Many people are simply not being careful, they're being carefree," he said. "That, of course, will lead to more spread of the Covid virus."