Bono-backed Beautycounter is moving in to Sephora, bringing its clean makeup to the masses

Beautycounter has raised $106.9 million to date, according to PitchBook. The privately held company, whose roster of investors includes the U2 frontman Bono and the private-equity firm TPG, was most recently valued at about $400 million. Source: Beautycounter

Beautycounter founder Gregg Renfrew lobbies in front of Congress for better government regulations on personal-care products. Source: Beautycounter

Beautycounter's business has been unconventional from the start — in that it eschewed the first-floor makeup counters of traditional department stores in favor of a model more akin to the cosmetics giant Avon. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, it launched as a direct-to-consumer business in 2013, selling through its own website and web of consultants, of which it has more than 60,000 today. It was first founded by Renfrew in 2011. Many of these consultants are so-called micro-influencers, according to Renfrew, and they tout Beautycounter's merchandise through their social media accounts with thousands of followers, or over virtual Zoom gatherings. They receive up to 35% commission on their retail volumes, she said. And many of the consultants will actually build out their own teams and sell together, Renfrew added.

We have an army of advocates, and we want more voices to our movement. Gregg Renfrew Beautycounter CEO

Beautycounter currently has three boutiques — in Denver, in New York City and a seasonal pop-up in Nantucket — with another set to open in Los Angeles later this year. The coronavirus pandemic, which forced many retail storefronts to temporarily shut, has validated Beautycounter's strong e-commerce presence even more so. "This has been three years [of growth online] compressed into four months," the CEO said, adding that Beautycounter recently sold out of its Vitamin C serum in two and a half weeks. "And while many people have moved away from what they think to be unnecessary spending, there is something about beauty and maintaining wellness that people continue to focus on," Renfrew added. "People are still taking care of their bodies."

Sparking a consumer movement