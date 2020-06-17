'Very healthy' pipeline of IPOs are flocking to Hong Kong as U.S.-China tensions ramp up

NetEase Games logo is seen above the company's booth one day before the 2019 China Digital Entertainment Expo & Conference (ChinaJoy) at Shanghai New International Expo Center on August 1, 2019 in Shanghai, China.

There's a "healthy" pipeline of Chinese companies listing in Hong Kong, and one key trend ahead will be more tech firms that will do so increasingly, business and government leaders in the city said Wednesday.

U.S.-listed Chinese gaming giant Netease launched its secondary listing in Hong Kong last week, raising $21.09 billion Hong Kong dollars ($2.7 billion). Chinese e-commerce firm JD.com also launched a secondary listing and is set to start trading in Hong Kong Thursday.

That followed the mega secondary listing of Alibaba last November in the city.

"Netease just finished last week, and we have JD.com, we have a very healthy pipeline. In fact, it took me a little bit (by) surprise that all these IPOs despite all the challenges are coming here ... They are returning home ... many of the customers here want to be their shareholders," Charles Li, chief executive officer of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, told CNBC on Wednesday.

"If you look at Netease, even though it's just listed for a few days, the center of gravity of trading seems to be migrating very healthily into Hong Kong," he added.