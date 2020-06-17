How Kabbage saved its small business lending operation in the middle of the pandemic

Rob Frohwein, CEO of Kabbage Adam Jeffery | CNBC

LeoPatrizi

Kabbage has now provided PPP funding to over 130,000 businesses, with a median loan size of about $29,000, compared to the SBA's total average of $113,000. More than 80% of recipients have five employees or fewer, and many are so small that they don't have established relationships with banks. Kabbage claims that more than 90% of the applications they processed were automated, meaning the borrower didn't have to communicate with anyone on Frohwein's team, and many applicants receive SBA approval the same day. On Tuesday, Kabbage launched a streamlined PPP application for Uber drivers and delivery people using Uber to make it easier for them to apply for federal-relief funding.

'Fintech's shining moment'

"This has been fintech's shining moment," said Frohwein. "Ten years ago there's zero chance that most businesses we serve would've gotten funding. The banks would've only worked with much larger small businesses out there." Kabbage landed the 24th spot on CNBC's 2020 Disruptor 50 list, revealed Tuesday. Because of its involvement in the PPP program, Kabbage is doling out significantly more money than in the past and often in much smaller increments. Frohwein said the company had previously projected $3.6 billion in originations this year but has already exceeded that amount, albeit with a very different kind of loan. In more normal times, Kabbage would underwrite a loan, charging a rate that accounts for the risk associated with a particular small business and its industry. The PPP loans, by contrast, are virtually risk-free for Kabbage, since they're backed by the government. Each brings with it a low fee paid to the lender.

The gratitude we've received from customers we helped is kind of overwhelming. We think a large number will work with us on a go-forward basis. Rob Frohwein Kabbage co-founder and CEO

A look ahead