Stock market live updates: Futures jump, wild ride thanks to Navarro

A trader walks in front of the New York Stock Exchange on May 26, 2020 at Wall Street in New York City.

The about-face from the White House and whipsaw in equity futures highlight the fragility of the accord struck between the globe's two largest economies earlier this year. Tensions have been rising between the U.S. and China in recent months over the origins of the coronavirus pandemic and Beijing's influence over Hong Kong. — Franck

In a confusing series of events, President Donald Trump checked comments made by his own trade advisor on Monday night after Peter Navarro declared the U.S.-China trade deal "over" and sent stock market futures tumbling. Navarro, a known China hawk, told Fox News that the long-sought Phase One deal with Beijing was ended, forcing the president to later walk back the comments and tweet that "The China Trade Deal is fully intact. Hopefully they will continue to live up to the terms of the Agreement!"

U.S. stock index futures pointed to sharp gains at the open following comments from the White House that the U.S.-China trade deal remains in place. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was set to jump 268 points at the open for a gain of 1%. Futures on the S&P 500 were up 0.9%, while Nasdaq-100 futures gained 0.7%.

Earlier Dow futures had plunged about 400 points after White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said that the deal was "over." However, futures rebounded after he clarified his comments, saying that they were taken "wildly out of context." President Donald Trump also weighed in on Twitter, saying the deal is "fully intact."

Stocks rose during Monday's session as the market looked toward the economy's reopening, although a rising number of Covid-19 cases in the U.S. and abroad capped the upside. The Nasdaq was the relative outperformer, and the tech-heavy index closed at a new record high. - Stevens

