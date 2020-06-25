Countries are 'highly unlikely' to impose full lockdowns again if there's a second wave, analysts say

Countries are very unlikely to impose another full lockdown even though there's a resurgence of new coronavirus cases in some parts of the world, analysts told CNBC.

The situation is unlikely to be a repeat of March, Suresh Tantia, senior investment strategist at Credit Suisse's APAC CIO office, told CNBC's "Street Signs" on Thursday. That was when the pace of virus cases started to intensify in the U.S. and Europe, after first surfacing in China last December.

"This second wave of virus is a concern for investors ... but I think the key difference is that unlike last time in March, this time it's highly unlikely that we would see a shutdown of the global economy," he said.

"If you look at the March selloff, the reason why markets sold off was not because of the virus concerns, it was mostly because the global economy shut down," Tantia added. "It's a concern for the markets, but as long as we don't see a repeat of March ... I think markets will look through this and focus more on recovery over the next few quarters."

The U.S. saw its highest number of cases in a single day on Wednesday, and reported 45,557 new cases at the end of the day, according to NBC News count. California saw more than 7,000 cases since Tuesday — a 69% increase in two days; Florida also reported a record number of new cases. Both states represent two of the largest economies in the U.S.