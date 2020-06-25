Elizabeth Warren demands answers from private equity industry on coronavirus response, lobbying

Wearing a face mask to reduce the chance of transmission of the novel coronavirus, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) arrives at the U.S. Capitol for a vote May 18, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has written to the CEO of the private equity lobbying group, the American Investment Council, demanding more information about the organization's efforts related to the federal government's multi-trillion-dollar coronavirus relief law.

In a letter to Andrew Maloney, which was delivered Wednesday and obtained by CNBC, Warren demanded information about the group's communication with the Treasury Department and White House officials, including Jared Kushner, whose family real estate business has financial ties to private equity firm Apollo Global Management.

She also questioned how the industry plans to protect the employees of the companies in which they invest.

"I am particularly concerned that the private equity industry you represent may exploit this crisis to continue extracting value out of struggling companies, lining the pockets of wealthy firms at the expense of workers and communities struggling to respond to this pandemic across the country," wrote the Massachusetts Democrat.

In a statement given to CNBC through a spokesperson, Maloney said: "Senator Warren's home state of Massachusetts is a booming private equity success story."

"Our industry employs over 240 [thousand] workers there, invested over $31 billion in 2019 alone, and recently delivered over 18% returns for the local pension program," he noted.

"I will respond to Senator Warren's letter and we will also soon release a new report that shows how private equity is meaningfully investing billions of dollars in states and congressional districts across America. These investments support millions of jobs and help the economy rebound from the COVID-19 downturn."

Warren's letter comes as the coronavirus recession has brought the role of private equity in the economy back into the spotlight. Several companies that were acquired through leveraged buyouts, such as Neiman Marcus and J. Crew, have fallen into bankruptcy under the pressure of the economic slowdown. More are expected.

Meantime, private equity firms sitting a record $1.5 trillion in cash have been scouting for deals in the market as valuations have been clipped.

The private equity industry joined scores of others in pushing through lobbying efforts for federal aid from the CARES Act to buffer their businesses as the coronavirus pandemic devastated the economy. While private equity firms pushed for small business loans offered as part of the program, those efforts were largely rebuffed with "affiliate rules" restricting cash for companies with outside investors.