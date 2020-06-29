Singapore ruling party's election campaign will focus on jobs, minister says

As Singapore heads to the polls next week, the ruling party's election campaign will focus on creating jobs, the country's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said Monday. Singaporeans will be casting their votes next Friday, July 10. Last week, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced his decision to call for a general election as the country continues to ease most of its partial lockdown measures aimed at combating the spread of coronavirus. Balakrishnan, a member of the ruling People's Action Party, outlined reasons why the government decided to call for an election despite the risk of infection cases potentially climbing again as social interactions recommence. "The first point I want to make is that we do not believe this crisis is going to recede in the next one year, or maybe even two years. It depends on when a vaccine is created," he said on CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."

Singapore skyline on March 24, 2020 in Singapore. Singapore will not allow short term visitors to enter or transit through the country from Mar. 24 to contain the spread of the infection. Suhaimi Abdullah | Getty Images

Singapore has reported more than 43,000 cases, and more than 90% of infected individuals are migrant workers who live in dormitories. They are mostly men from other Asian countries who carry out labor-intensive tasks in the city-state. The second reason, according to Balakrishnan, is that by the constitution, the current parliament's term expires in January 2021. "If we don't have a parliament in February next year, we will not have a budget," he said. He added that with Singapore re-opening its economy, the country is in a "reasonably safe space" where the infection is under control and individuals are returning to work. It would be difficult, and likely more dangerous, to hold elections later, he said.

Focus on jobs

The coronavirus pandemic — which has now infected more than 10 million people worldwide and killed more than 500,000 — is both a public health crisis and an economic crisis. Due to lockdowns and stringent social restrictions, economic activity in most countries has slowed and a number of sectors, including travel and tourism, have been severely affected. Millions of people have lost their jobs globally. Singapore's central bank earlier this year projected a deeper-than-predicted recession for the city-state, which is heavily dependent on international trade. The International Monetary Fund for its part said the world is facing the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression.

... there will be retrenchments, there will be disruptions for the jobs sector. And that's why we are focused so obsessively with the situation on jobs. Vivian Balakrishnan Singapore foreign minister