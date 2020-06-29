What to watch today: Dow set to bounce after Friday's 730-point plunge

BY THE NUMBERS

The Food and Drug Administration did not approve Intercept Pharmaceuticals' (ICPT) treatment for obesity-linked liver disease. Intercept said it would meet with the FDA to discuss possible paths to approval. The stock was losing over a third of its value in Monday's premarket trading. Novartis (NVS) pulled its application for European approval of its dry-eye drug Xiidra after regulators said its effectiveness had not been demonstrated. The drug is already approved in the U.S. Singapore's Temasek and other investors are injecting $250 million into German biotech BioNTech (BNTX), through the purchase of stock and convertible securities. BioNTech has a Covid-19 vaccine candidate in development and has said it expects the first clinical data on the vaccine this month or in July. Restaurant Brands (QSR) said demand is picking up as economies reopen in its major markets. Restaurant Brands said Burger King comparable sales are now trending about flat, compared to declines in the 30% range in mid-March. Comparable sales at its Tim Hortons brand are in the negative high teens now, compared to the negative mid-40s in March. Delta Air Lines (DAL) will send out warnings of possible furloughs to about 2,500 pilots, due to the severe drop in travel demand. Delta is also offering some pilots voluntary early retirement. BP (BP) announced the sale of its petrochemicals business to privately held U.K. chemicals company Ineos for $5 billion. BP said the move means it has met its $15 billion divestments target a year ahead of schedule. Amazon (AMZN) and Japan's SoftBank have both approached Russian conglomerate Sistema about a possible buyout of the conglomerate's online retail unit Ozon, according to Sistema's majority owner. General Motors (GM) is pushing back on a judge's order to resolve a legal dispute with rival Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) by having the CEOs of the two companies meet. GM is seeking to have that order tossed out, and continue to pursue its racketeering charge against its rival. GM had accused Fiat Chrysler of bribing union officials to gain a labor cost advantage.

