Amazon sellers in the U.S. will have to list their names and addresses

Amazon will soon require third-party sellers in the U.S. marketplace to display their business name and address on their public-facing profiles.

The change will take effect starting Sept. 1, according to a notice sent to sellers on Wednesday. Sellers are already required to supply this information to Amazon, but the new policy will make it available to consumers, allowing them to better vet third-party merchants and their products prior to purchase.

Amazon's marketplace, launched in 2000, now accounts for more than half of the company's overall sales. While it remains a crucial component of Amazon's business, the marketplace has also faced a number of issues related to the sale of counterfeit, unsafe and expired goods. Listing seller information on the U.S. marketplace could help consumers track down third-party sellers who they suspect to be selling counterfeit or unsafe items. It could also help serve brands that are trying to spot unauthorized sellers of their products.

"We are making this change to ensure there is a consistent baseline of seller information to help customers make informed shopping decisions," the notice to sellers states.